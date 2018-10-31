Food charity's reopening hopes hang on single truck delivery

THE hopes of hundreds of disadvantaged residents hang on a single truckload of food destined for Ipswich Foodbarn.

The charity, which was ransacked by thieves last week, is working to rebuild and restock after all its food was thrown away.

Ipswich Foodbarn manager Qim Kauwhata and her team of workers have finished cleaning up the store and were now looking at restocking ahead of an opening date.

"We have no food left whatsoever,” she said.

"I'm trying to line up a truck to deliver food for us Thursday or Friday but it's a waiting game.”

All of the foodbarn's stock was thrown away after thieves poured bleach over it.

Ms Kauwhata said having food available for the reopening was the charity's next challenge.

"If we get a truck out to us we'll probably open up for the free stuff this week,” she said.

"We'll tell people to help themselves just to get over the weekend hump and have some food for them to eat.”

Customers have gone from anger at the store's closure to a feeling of sympathy after the heartbreaking story of the break-in was published in the QT on Saturday.

"We had a lot more people on Facebook who said they read the paper and that was the first time they heard about not being open,” she said.

"They called and said they were thinking of us.

"People are wanting to start Go Fund Me pages and all that sort of stuff so the support has been fantastic.

"People that do come in now can see for themselves that we have nothing left.”