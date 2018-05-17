Food and wine industry set to shine in 2018 tourism awards
WITH just two weeks left to nominate in the 2018 Queensland Tourism Awards, hosted by Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), food and wine operators are being urged to put their best foot forward for state-wide and national acclaim.
QTIC Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said the 34th annual Queensland Tourism Awards were set to be better than ever.
"More and more, people are travelling to Queensland's food and wine region, recognising that the quality on offer is comparable to the more legacy foodie destinations in Australia,” Mr Gschwind said.
"Businesses like last year's 'Tourism Wineries, Breweries and Distilleries' winners, O'Reilly's Canungra Valley Vineyards, really show that Queensland's food and wine industry and has emerged as a world class competition
"This year, we've had nominations from all over the state already, including the Stanthorpe Apple and Grape Harvest festival, which showcases some of the best produce from around Stanthorpe - a renowned foodie region.
"But it's not just the south of the state that offers amazing food experiences - last year's 'Food Tourism' winner Sarina Sugar Sheds shows that food culture has spread far and wide across Queensland.”
Nominations are now open and close at 5pm on Thursday, May 31. Entrants are encouraged to make the most of the new, streamlined online submission process.
Gold, silver and bronze winners from the 28 Queensland Tourism Awards categories and the RACQ People's Choice Award will be announced on Friday, November 16 November at The Star Gold Coast.
Queensland's Gold Award winners from categories 1-25 will gain automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.
First time nominees are encouraged to make use of QTIC's entrant support services via www.queenslandtourismawards.com.au/support-for-entrants.
2018 Queensland Tourism Award categories:
1. Major Tourist Attractions
2. Tourist Attractions
3. Major Festivals and Events
4. Festivals and Events
5. The Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism
6. Cultural Tourism
7. Qantas Award for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Tourism
8. Specialised Tourism Services
9. Visitor Information Services
10. Business Event Venues
11. Major Tour and Transport Operators
12. Tour and Transport Operators
13. Adventure Tourism
14. The Richard Power Award for Destination Marketing
15. Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services
16. Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries
17. Caravan and Holiday Parks
18. Hosted Accommodation
19. Unique Accommodation
20. Self-Contained Accommodation
21. Standard Accommodation
22. Deluxe Accommodation
23. Luxury Accommodation
24. New Tourism Business
25. Excellence in Food Tourism
26. Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group
27. Young Achiever Award
28. The Marie Watson-Blake Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual
29. RACQ People's Choice Award
For more information, please visit www.queenslandtourismawards.com.au.