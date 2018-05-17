Food and wine industry set to shine in 2018 tourism awards

NOMINATE NOW: Queensland businesses are being encouraged to enter for this year's Tourism Awards.

NOMINATE NOW: Queensland businesses are being encouraged to enter for this year's Tourism Awards. petejau

WITH just two weeks left to nominate in the 2018 Queensland Tourism Awards, hosted by Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC), food and wine operators are being urged to put their best foot forward for state-wide and national acclaim.

QTIC Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said the 34th annual Queensland Tourism Awards were set to be better than ever.

"More and more, people are travelling to Queensland's food and wine region, recognising that the quality on offer is comparable to the more legacy foodie destinations in Australia,” Mr Gschwind said.

"Businesses like last year's 'Tourism Wineries, Breweries and Distilleries' winners, O'Reilly's Canungra Valley Vineyards, really show that Queensland's food and wine industry and has emerged as a world class competition

"This year, we've had nominations from all over the state already, including the Stanthorpe Apple and Grape Harvest festival, which showcases some of the best produce from around Stanthorpe - a renowned foodie region.

"But it's not just the south of the state that offers amazing food experiences - last year's 'Food Tourism' winner Sarina Sugar Sheds shows that food culture has spread far and wide across Queensland.”

Nominations are now open and close at 5pm on Thursday, May 31. Entrants are encouraged to make the most of the new, streamlined online submission process.

Gold, silver and bronze winners from the 28 Queensland Tourism Awards categories and the RACQ People's Choice Award will be announced on Friday, November 16 November at The Star Gold Coast.

Queensland's Gold Award winners from categories 1-25 will gain automatic entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

First time nominees are encouraged to make use of QTIC's entrant support services via www.queenslandtourismawards.com.au/support-for-entrants.

2018 Queensland Tourism Award categories:

1. Major Tourist Attractions

2. Tourist Attractions

3. Major Festivals and Events

4. Festivals and Events

5. The Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism

6. Cultural Tourism

7. Qantas Award for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Tourism

8. Specialised Tourism Services

9. Visitor Information Services

10. Business Event Venues

11. Major Tour and Transport Operators

12. Tour and Transport Operators

13. Adventure Tourism

14. The Richard Power Award for Destination Marketing

15. Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services

16. Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries

17. Caravan and Holiday Parks

18. Hosted Accommodation

19. Unique Accommodation

20. Self-Contained Accommodation

21. Standard Accommodation

22. Deluxe Accommodation

23. Luxury Accommodation

24. New Tourism Business

25. Excellence in Food Tourism

26. Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group

27. Young Achiever Award

28. The Marie Watson-Blake Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual

29. RACQ People's Choice Award

For more information, please visit www.queenslandtourismawards.com.au.