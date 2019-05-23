Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Fonterra confirms closure of Victoria factory

23rd May 2019 9:03 AM

Fonterra will close its century-old dairy factory in western Victoria, citing the ongoing drought among the reasons for a decision that affects 98 staff.

The New Zealand-based processor on Thursday said its Dennington plant, opened in 1911, was "not viable" in current market conditions, and would be shut down later this year.

"The Australian ingredients business continues to feel the impact of the drought and other significant changes that mean there is excess manufacturing capacity in the Australian dairy industry," chief executive Miles Hurrell said in a statement.

"With the reduced milk pool in Australia, we must put it into our highest returning products and most efficient assets. Dennington is over 100 years old and not viable."

The company had on Wednesday informed workers of the decision and a statement to milk suppliers is reported to have outlined a November closure date.

More Stories

business dairy dairy industry factory factory closure fonterra victoria

Top Stories

    Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    premium_icon Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    Money The first and foremost is cash-savvy punters are saving a packet.

    Juiced up thieves on prowl for batteries

    premium_icon Juiced up thieves on prowl for batteries

    Crime Police are warning farmers to be on the lookout.

    • 23rd May 2019 9:27 AM
    Regional council set for jobs boost

    premium_icon Regional council set for jobs boost

    Politics The regions will share in almost $340,000 worth of supporting grants

    • 23rd May 2019 9:06 AM