Fond memories of working for old Ipswich favourite

OLD TIMES: Former Faulkner Motors staff (from left) David Burt, Graham Topping, Graham McGeary and Alan Scriven. Cordell Richardson

NEARLY 20 years have passed since a once instantly recognisable name in Ipswich business ceased to exist.

With history dating back to the 1920s, Faulkner Motors took on several guises during its time as one of Ipswich's biggest car yards, running under the guidance of Jack Faulkner and his son Don, and occupying prime real estate on Brisbane St and later on Warwick Rd.

Hundreds of everyday Ipswich people worked under Jack and Don during those years, with many still holding on to very happy memories.

A small group of former workers organising a reunion recently uncovered 135 employees, with more than 80 so far answering the call to get back together.

One of the organisers for this Sunday's reunion, former spare parts department man David Burt, said the Faulkners were fantastic to work for.

"I started working under Jack Faulkner in 1968, when the dealership was in Brisbane St,” Mr Burt said.

"They had fuel bowsers out the front.

"Jack was a very nice, straightforward sort of bloke. Sort of like an old country gentleman.

"In those days you could get away with doing silly things. One day I went into the cupboards to find a spare part and one of the mechanics locked me inside. They left me in there for quite a while but in those days you didn't get into trouble for that sort of thing.”

Faulkner Motors relocated to the corner of South and East St in the late 1950s.

Faulkner Motors staff pictured circa 1970s. Cordell Richardson

According to former employees, Faulkner Motors went across to Irvings in the early 70s, before Don Faulkner took the business over again about 10 years later.

During this period, the dealership relocated to the corner of Warwick Rd and Churchill St, opposite Ipswich Hospital.

Mr Burt said the response to the call out for the reunion had been encouraging, with some former workmates travelling from 500km away to be at Chuwar this Sunday.

The reunion starts 9am. For more information contact host Graham Topping on 0433 725 417.