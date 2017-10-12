Follow-up downpour on cards for Ipswich

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

SUNDAY is shaping up as Ipswich's best chance of solid rainfall, but at this stage forecasters are reluctant to lock in a ballpark figure.

Unstable conditions that have caused intermittent showers and muggy conditions this week will continue into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark says that is thanks to an upper trough that has been hanging around and increasing shower activity right up and down the Queensland coast.

Mr Clark says there is also the chance of a surface trough developing, which could bring heavier rainfall.

"As to the amount of heavier rain we might get, well that is still very much up in the air,” he said.

"At this stage Sunday looks like the main day for rain in Ipswich. The best falls will be around the Sunshine Coast.”

As of this morning, the official bureau forecast is for rain at times on Sunday, with falls between 15-30mm for Ipswich.

The chance of rain either side of Sunday is much lower and no significant falls are forecast at this stage.

By contrast, the Sunshine Coast can expect a combined total of more than 150mm of rain from Saturday through to Wednesday, with more rain lingering on the coast for longer periods.

There is some relief on the temperature front, with the mercury to drop into the mid 20s from Saturday and into early next week.

Mr Clark says that due to the persistence of showers, the muggy conditions will linger so it will not feel very cool.