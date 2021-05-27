Folau gets nasty: Izzy suing QRL for ‘discrimination’

Israel Folau is suing Queensland Rugby League after he couldn’t be registered to play for the Southport Tigers until he was released from his French contract.

Israel Folau's Australian rugby league comeback has turned nasty after billionaire Clive Palmer ordered lawyers to commence legal action against the Queensland Rugby League.

The threat comes as French club Catalans maintained Folau was still a contracted player, despite Palmer's claims the agreement had been "repudiated".

The QRL declared on Wednesday that Folau would be registered to play for the Southport Tigers in the Gold Coast park footy competition once he received a clearance from Catalans.

But that didn't go down well with Folau and mining magnate Palmer, a club patron of Southport who is paying the controversial cross-code star $250,000 to play in an amateur competition.

Palmer and Folau have engaged Sam Iskander from Alexander Law to claim Folau is being unfairly discriminated against because of his religious beliefs.

Israel Folau and Clive Palmer speaking to the media earlier this week

Folau, 32, was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 following a series of social media posts relating to religion and same-sex relationships. He later received a payout from RA.

Folau is angling to return to the NRL and the first step in his comeback is to play for the Southport Tigers, who he hopes to debut for on Saturday night.

"All Israel Folau wants to do is play football and be treated like any other person,'' Iskander said.

"His application for registration with the QRL is being dealt with differently to anyone else who has ever sought registration for the Southport Tigers.

"Mr Folau's now repudiated contract agreement with Catalans has nothing to do with the QRL.

"The QRL is not a party to it and has no rights under it. Likewise, the QRL has no right to discriminate against a player or seek to disadvantage such a player."

The Courier-Mail contacted Catalans on Thursday to seek clarity around Folau's contract, with football manager Alex Chan confirming Folau was "currently contracted with us until 30/11/2021".

The QRL says it cannot register Folau's Southport contract until he is formally released by Catalans, as per the competition's guidelines.

However Folau and Palmer believe that isn't the case and have escalated their conflict with the QRL and threatened to personally sue board members and employees.

Lawyers claim Folau is being unfairly treated.

"The QRL is imposing conditions on Israel's registration restricting him from eligibility as a player in the future - how is that inclusive?" Iskander said.

"Israel Folau was quoting the words from the Bible. He is a deeply religious man.

"We do not understand why Israel is being treated differently to any other player seeking registration in the QRL by placing conditions on him which have not been placed on any other player seeking registration from the Southport Tigers. We can only conclude it is because of his religious beliefs.

"Israel is seeking the right to claim damages from the QRL, its board members and any other person who has discriminated against him by denying him lawful rights."

The QRL is willing to register Folau pending his formal release from Catalans, but the governing body stated he would have to abide by the competition's code of conduct.

The QRL also stated Folau had only been cleared to play in the Gold Coast competition, which Folau's legal team is claiming to be discriminatory.

"My client's instructions are clear. No matter how long or whatever the cost, he will receive justice and freedom to practice his religious beliefs," Iskander said.

"He simply is the best rugby player in the world. The QRL must be brought to account for their jealousy and misguided understanding of their obligations.

"All my client seeks is to be dealt fairly like any other player from the Southport Tigers without any reference to the QRL Board."

The QRL has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Folau gets nasty: Izzy suing QRL for 'discrimination'