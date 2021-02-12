Menu
Letters to the Editor

Folau debate highlights lack of tolerance

12th Feb 2021 1:59 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The vilification of Israel Folau and Margaret Court, both talented sports stars who excel, is un-Australian.

We can't have it both ways: Get the credit for their talent and not accept their right to believe their faith the way they are free to.

Freedom of expression is our right.

If we decide, as a nation, who is allowed air-time, allowed to play, or is acceptable based only on current community expectations or political correctness, then there is insecurity in who will be banned tomorrow.

This is divisive.

Talent has no "use by" date! We have the right to disagree, but no right to discount.

Minorities now declare they alone are the voice of what is offensive or acceptable in our 2021 society.

They are politicising offense for political mileage.

It discounts the contribution of Australians of exceptional talent, but with personal faith counter to social norms.

Not all Australians march to fluctuating social and moral mores of that voice. Tolerance is a dying art in our third millennial society.

E ROWE

Marcoola

Ipswich Queensland Times

