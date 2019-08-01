Folau cousin leaves job after airing views

Josiah Folau, cousin of Israel, has reportedly left his job over his religious beliefs. Picture: Channel 7.

The cousin of Israel Folau has reportedly left his job at a Catholic school days after he was quoted speaking out against the Catholic Church.

Josiah Folau was employed at St Gregorys' Catholic College in Campbelltown, south west Sydney.

The younger Folau, 20, attends the same church as his elder cousin. He was recently quoted as saying the Catholic Church was the "synagogue of Satan".

Sydney radio host Ben Fordham said Folau's religious beliefs were part of the reason for Folau parting ways with St Gregory's.

"I'm told his employment came to an end," Fordham said on his 2GB radio show.

Mr Folau is a member of the same church, the Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Kenthurst in north west Sydney, that other members of the family including Israel attend.

His uncle preaches, often in Tongan, with Folau translating into English.

Josiah Folau at the family church. Pictures: Channel 7.

Mr Folau has been following in his famous cousin's footsteps positing religious remarks on Instagram.

One such recent post said: "If it was a sin 100 years ago, it's still a sin today. Don't water down the gospel for this offended generation."

However, Mr Folau is reported to have gone further offline, directly attacking the Catholic Church.

Last month, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Folau had written to the parent of a member of the congregation who was concerned at the hard line stance of the preachings.

He is reported to have said: "Any devout Catholic person IS NOT A SAVED CHRISTIAN WHATSOEVER (his capitals). Look at Catholic doctrine, almost 100 per cent of it is false and is filled with lies."

The SMH also reported the 20-year-old Mr Folau said, "Roman Catholicism is masked devil worship" and the Catholic Church was the "synagogue of Satan".

Fordham said it was unclear exactly why St Gregory's and Mr Folau had severed their relationship.

"We don't know if Josiah's Instagram post or his comments on the Catholic Church are what led to employment coming to an end a St Gregory's," he said.

An Instagram post reportedly from Josiah Folau's account.

News.com.au has contacted St Gregory's for comment. 2GB aired a statement said to have come from the school's headmaster Lee MacMaster.

"We have met with Josiah recently and in our discussions, Josiah has made the decision to discontinue his casual employment at St Gregory's College. We respect Josiah's privacy in this matter," Ms MacMaster said.

The incident comes as Israel Folau has begun legal action against his former employers Rugby Australia (RA) and the NSW Waratahs for unfair dismissal.

The former Wallaby and RA failed to reach an agreement at a mediation hearing at the Fair Work Commission on June 28.

"Unfortunately, our conciliation before the Fair Work Commission did not resolve the matters between us and I have been left with no choice but to commence court action," Folau said in a statement on Thursday.

Josiah Folau often translates his uncle’s sermons into English. Pictures: 2GB/Nine.

RA terminated Folau's multimillion-dollar contract over a social media post in which he paraphrased a Bible passage, saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

The committed Christian argues he was unfairly dismissed on religious grounds. Folau, 30, is seeking $10 million in damages from RA and wants his contract reinstated.

Folau thanked his many supporters in the statement.

"I have been blessed to have received the support of tens of thousands of Australians throughout my journey, and I want to say thank you to everyone who has offered their prayers and support. It has meant so much to (wife) Maria and me over the last few months and gives us strength for the road ahead," he said. The matter is listed for a directions hearing in the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne on August 13.

- with AAP.