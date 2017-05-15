Temperatures in Ipswich to drop into the single digits

DRIVE to the conditions is the key message from police after a visibility was extremely poor on Ipswich roads this morning.

"Coming into winter, foggy mornings may become a bit more common, so it's important that drivers take a few steps to ensure they are driving safely in adverse conditions," a Queensland Police spokesperson said

"In fog, always make sure your lights are on - it not only helps you see what's in front of you, but it warns other drivers that you're there.

"It's also a great idea to slow down a bit and increase your stopping distance so that if you have to pull up in a hurry, you don't crash into the back of someone else.

"If drivers take a little extra care this morning, it can mean the difference between a difficult commute or a safe journey."

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said it was very foggy in Ipswich this morning after the weekend rain.

"It's just today that we are going see a lot of fog this week," he said.

"The moisture is high today because we had a rainy weekend and it has allowed things to cool down and we've gotten a really thick fog.

The sun only came up at 6.20am in Ipswich so early morning drivers travelled through dark, foggy conditions.

"We talk about dew point and today's is 15 degrees so if the temperature cools to 15 it will condensate into cloud and you get saturated air, causing fog."

Mr Fitzgerald said the weather will dry out from tomorrow and it will be quite fine over the region for the start of this week.

"We have a few sunny days ahead," he said.

The temperature will drop into the single digits for Ipswich later this week with lows of 9 and 8 forecast for tomorrow and Wednesday mornings.

Ipswich forecast: