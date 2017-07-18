27°
Fog blankets south-east Queensland

Madura McCormack, The Courier-Mail | 18th Jul 2017 8:14 AM
This view from Mt Coot-tha shows the early morning fog that blanketed much of the southeast. Picture: Peter Wallis
MOTORISTS have been warned to take care, traffic has slowed on motorways and public transport has been disrupted as early morning fog blankets southeast Queensland.

Speeds on the Centenary Motorway and Ipswich Motorway have been reduced and CityCat services were cancelled due to the poor visibility.

It's so foggy you'd think an army of White Walkers were on the march - or worse, you're in Canberra.

The Centenary Motorway is congested from Darra to Jindalee, and the Ipswich Motorway from Darra to Oxley due to the fog, but Queensland Police said there appear to be no crashes on Brisbane roads due to poor visibility so far.

CityCat services have resumed after being cancelled due to the poor visibility, but significant delays remain.

CityCat services were stopped due to the fog. This picture taken at Hawthorne shows the poor visibility operators were faced with. Picture: Rod Chester
Domestic Qantas flights into Brisbane airport this morning have been delayed due to fog, a spokeswoman for the airline has confirmed.

 

International departures and arrivals do not appear to be impacted.

A spokeswoman for Brisbane Airport said there have been no reports of "widespread disruption" due to the fog.

