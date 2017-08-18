Focus on health and well-being for Seniors Week

Elvie and Jim Mitchell and Daphne and Brian Grant have purchased units at Aveo Springfield and look forward to a week of free community events as part of the Seniors Week at Aveo Springfield next week.

AVEO Springfield residents are gearing up in preparation for next week's Seniors Week at Aveo Springfield event.

Free activities will be open to the community every day next week in conjunction with national Seniors Week which aims to highlight issues important to seniors across the country.

Jim and Elvie Mitchell moved into the retirement village seven weeks ago and said while they were still adjusting to the change, were excited to live in an area that was constantly changing and to be closer to loved ones.

"We've been in a retirement village before and agree with the concept and social aspect of it plus we wanted the right level of independence and the nearness to my daughter so we can help out sometimes,” Mr Mitchell said.

"We were sick and tired of commuting once a month from Gympie and facing the traffic, so it's nice to not to have to do that any more.

"They're using the Seniors Week as an introduction to a few other things, so people from outside the village will be coming to do gym work with us and exercise and a lady will also be coming to look at different types of tea.”

Senior's Week at Aveo Springfield will feature a range of free community events from Tai Chi to food and nutrition sessions and a special guided walk through Springfield Central.

Flinders View residents and former Ipswich bathroom and kitchens business owners Brian and Daphne Grant will move to Aveo in the coming weeks and said it was the convenience and social aspect of the village that appealed most to them, as well as providing peace of mind for their children.

"It was our daughter that pushed us here because I'd had two stints at the Mater Hospital and she thought while we're both well it was an ideal time to move in,” Mrs Grant said.

"I always remember a friend of mine that said it's easier to move when there's two of you rather than just one of you and I've never forgotten her advice,” she said.

"As we get older and are not as active as we have been, life will be pretty good here and we'll have company and be looked after,” Mr Grant said.

Aveo Springfield community sales consultant Rebecca Carlow said it was important to highlight the issues that effected seniors to help educate not only them but also their loved ones.

"Seniors Week is all about getting like-minded people together to talk about the issues that might be related to them such as physiotherapy, keeping healthy, all matters relating to getting older,” she said.

"We want to create that community atmosphere in here where the community feel that they can come here and participate in some of those events in that age group.”

Seniors Week at Aveo Springfield will be held in conjunction with National Senior's Week which will run from August 21-25.

For more information about any events, call 13 28 36 or email: concierge@aveo.com.au