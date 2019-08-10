FNQ town launches UFO Festival

Alien spacecraft is hovering above the meadow Picture: istock

HEAD to Cardwell today and tomorrow for an out-of-this world experience at Australia's only UFO Festival.

The festival is set to be bigger and better than ever with a two-day format.

Event co-ordinator Thea Ormonde said this would be the sixth festival since it started in 2014.

"The reason the festival came about in 2014 was because Cardwell celebrated 150 years since the first settlement of the town," Mrs Ormonde said.

"A committee made a list of 10 events that we put on and the UFO Festival was one that attracted the most people."

She said today there would be several forums featuring key speakers.

From 10am to 4pm today, there will be two speakers at this year's C-Files including "Yowie man" Rex Gilroy and director of Victorian UFO Action, Ben Hurle.

Mr Gilroy focuses on reports of yowies, the lost Australian civilisation of Uru and is a published author.

Mr Hurle is the director of Victorian UFO Action.

Mrs Ormonde said today was about those who were genuinely interested in UFOs and tomorrow was more about market stalls and so on for the general public.

"We have lots of fun. Come to Cardwell and enjoy what we have to offer," she said.

"The alien invasion costume party tonight is a blast and we have live music, heaps of food vendors.

Tomorrow, we have a big market day along the foreshore and don't miss the Men in Black."

The Men in Black will start their mission at 9am today.

Visit cardwellufofestival.com.au for more information.