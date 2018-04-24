Menu
FLYPAST: When to see Globemaster, Super Hornets on Anzac Day

Helen Spelitis
by
24th Apr 2018 10:55 AM

AS PART of the Anzac Day celebrations, the air force will put on a show for residents across Queensland.

Two different aircraft will buzz towns and cities with most scheduled to see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in their air space.

The airforce has advised two Super Hornets could appear in the Ipswich skies, just after 11am.

But residents in Laidley should keep an eye out for the C-17A Globemaster.

The flyovers across Queensland will begin at 6.10am with the Central Queensland town of Bargara first in line.

In our area, the flyovers will begin at 10am starting in Brisbane.

Here's when the Super Hornet will fly above your area;

Brisbane: 11am

Where: Adelaide St, up to two

Chinchilla: noon

Where: Fuller Place, Heeney Street

Esk: 10.40am

Where: Esk Township

Gympie: 11.45am

Where: Gympie

Harrisville: 10.35am

Where: Queen Street

Ipswich: 11.05am

Where: North Ipswich Reserve, The Terrace, North Ipswich, Main Parade Ipswich

Kilcoy: 10.28am

Where: Memorial, McCauley Street

Kumbia: 10.18am

Where: Kumbia Memorial Hall

Maleny: 10.21am

Where: Maple Street and Bunya Street, RSL Memorial Hall

Murgon: 10:26am

Where: Lamb Street

Redbank: 10.30am

Where: Redbank Memorial Park, Bridge Street

Laidley: 12.30pm

Where: Main Street and Memorial Park C-17A Globemaster

anzac day 2018 flypast globemaster raaf super hornet whatson
Ipswich Queensland Times

