FLYPAST: When to see Globemaster, Super Hornets on Anzac Day
AS PART of the Anzac Day celebrations, the air force will put on a show for residents across Queensland.
Two different aircraft will buzz towns and cities with most scheduled to see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in their air space.
The airforce has advised two Super Hornets could appear in the Ipswich skies, just after 11am.
But residents in Laidley should keep an eye out for the C-17A Globemaster.
The flyovers across Queensland will begin at 6.10am with the Central Queensland town of Bargara first in line.
In our area, the flyovers will begin at 10am starting in Brisbane.
Here's when the Super Hornet will fly above your area;
Brisbane: 11am
Where: Adelaide St, up to two
Chinchilla: noon
Where: Fuller Place, Heeney Street
Esk: 10.40am
Where: Esk Township
Gympie: 11.45am
Where: Gympie
Harrisville: 10.35am
Where: Queen Street
Ipswich: 11.05am
Where: North Ipswich Reserve, The Terrace, North Ipswich, Main Parade Ipswich
Kilcoy: 10.28am
Where: Memorial, McCauley Street
Kumbia: 10.18am
Where: Kumbia Memorial Hall
Maleny: 10.21am
Where: Maple Street and Bunya Street, RSL Memorial Hall
Murgon: 10:26am
Where: Lamb Street
Redbank: 10.30am
Where: Redbank Memorial Park, Bridge Street
Laidley: 12.30pm
Where: Main Street and Memorial Park C-17A Globemaster