Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A RAAF F/A-18A Hornet flies out of a RAAF base.
A RAAF F/A-18A Hornet flies out of a RAAF base. CPL Craig Barrett
News

FLYOVER: Twenty RAAF jets to take to the sky

30th May 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

ABOUT 20 aircraft will fly out of the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley tomorrow morning.

READ: Family reunited with feline friend after more than a year

READ: Police seek witnesses after motorway crash claims life

READ: Council refuses to repair elderly man's 'road'

READ: Stranded hiker winched to safety from mountain ledge

Up to 15 F/A-18A Hornets, four F/A-18F Super Hornets, and an E-7A Wedgetail will take to the wing, heading from Amberley to the RAAF Base at Williamtown near Newcastle for the final mission of the Air Warfare Instructor Course.

The jets are flying out at 6am tomorrow (Friday, May 31).

A RAAF spokesperson said they appreciate the support they receives from the Ipswich community during the activity.

More Stories

Show More
flyover raaf amberley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    premium_icon How police caught up with Pisasale associate

    News Authorities allege a Melbourne developer accused of corrupt dealings with former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale tried to avoid arrest.

    Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

    premium_icon Mechanic helps police catch crook during service

    News A man was charged with several fraud related matters

    • 30th May 2019 11:00 AM
    REVEALED: Top dog and cat breeds and names

    REVEALED: Top dog and cat breeds and names

    Pets & Animals Staffies warrant a mention but they're not the state's favourite dog

    BUSTED: 22 drink and drug drivers face up to the music

    premium_icon BUSTED: 22 drink and drug drivers face up to the music

    Crime Twenty-two drink drivers were processed in Ipswich courts this week.

    • 30th May 2019 10:00 AM