FLYOVER: Twenty RAAF jets to take to the sky

ABOUT 20 aircraft will fly out of the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley tomorrow morning.

Up to 15 F/A-18A Hornets, four F/A-18F Super Hornets, and an E-7A Wedgetail will take to the wing, heading from Amberley to the RAAF Base at Williamtown near Newcastle for the final mission of the Air Warfare Instructor Course.

The jets are flying out at 6am tomorrow (Friday, May 31).

A RAAF spokesperson said they appreciate the support they receives from the Ipswich community during the activity.