Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Flying ute crash caught on newly released dash cam

15th Jun 2018 6:27 PM | Updated: 16th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

CLAYTON'S Towing has released dash cam of the shocking crash that ended with a utility on top of three sedans.

The crash took place on Pumicestone Rd at Caboolture early yesterday morning.

Clayton's today released dash cam that captures the moment a ute hits a median strip, gets airborne and lands on top of three cars.

"Chilling crash caught on camera yesterday," the company's post on Facebook reads.

"Incredible effort by all emergency crews, including Clayton's Caboolture team who were called on, using their tow trucks to assist in the technical rescue.

"Amazing part is no fatalities or life threatening injuries."

clayton's towing crash dash cam footage editor picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    IPSWICH CUP: Your guide to the race that stops the city

    IPSWICH CUP: Your guide to the race that stops the city

    News All the details on weather, parking, transport, tickets, after party and fashions on the field.

    Last party for notorious Ipswich Cup Pig Pen

    premium_icon Last party for notorious Ipswich Cup Pig Pen

    News The famous 'Pig Pen' will be no more

    400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

    Community Take a look back at all the best moments of the past 10 years

    What it takes to win Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    What it takes to win Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    Fashion & Beauty 2017 winner lists the do's and don'ts of winter racing criteria

    Local Partners