Flying high: Jets launch season at airbase

THE Ipswich Jets season launch is tonight at the RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre.

The Jets were able to hold their launch at the base in 2016 as well and it was a great night among the aircraft.

Front and centre at the launch will be Jets captain Nat Neale who played his 150th game for the Jets last year.

“The season launch means pre-season is over, we have worked hard and trials are done,’’ Neale said. “Now it is a chance to meet sponsors and the public and openly verbalise what we intend to do in 2020.”

Closing in on game 200 for the Jets, Tyson Lofipo has been to a few season launches in his time.

“Season launches are very important,’’ he said.

“It gives us as players, coaches, support staff an opportunity to mix with sponsors and get to know them on a personal level and showcase our group of talent that are going to do the job come September.”

The year 2006 must seem a while ago for Lofipo.

“Yeah 2006 was my first season launch. Now I am up to number 14. I could nearly organise them now,’’ he said.

Attending his first season launch as head coach, Keiron Lander is keen for the public to meet the 2020 Jets.

“We have very loyal and knowledgeable sponsors and public who love their football so it’s important that the players are known and seen,’’ Lander said.