PLACE TO STAY: The new hotel planned near the Bundaberg Airport.
News

FLYING HIGH: Bundaberg's first seven-storey hotel approved

Tahlia Stehbens
by
26th Jun 2019 9:48 AM
AN APPLICATION for a 139-bedroom hotel has been approved for the Bundaberg Airport Precinct.

According to council's PD online, the airport hotel was approved yesterday.

 

Artist impression
The seven-storey hotel and cafe development was lodged by Insite SJC in December last year for a vacant block of land at 130 Takalvan St and Airport Drive, Kensington.

The hotel would sit beside the Brothers Sports Club, the owners of which (Stronghold Investment Services) would retain possession of the site.

The CEO of project manager Estilo Group, Clifford Olson, told the NewsMail in May that the hotel would be worth between $20m and $25m.

More to come.

 

Artist impressions
