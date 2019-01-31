Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Flying-foxes faeces shuts Nature Centre until further notice

Hayden Johnson
by
31st Jan 2019 4:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNUSUALLY large influx of flying foxes into Queens Park has caused the temporary shutdown of Ipswich Nature Centre.

The centre will close from Friday evening until further notice while more than 5000 flying foxes make the surrounding trees their home during migration.

The number of flying foxes during this year's migration is unusually high due to floods in North Queensland and high temperatures in south eastern Australia.

Normally, there are about 100-200 Black and Grey-Headed flying foxes which permanently roost in trees surrounding the nature centre.

The migrating visitors however, are little red flying foxes.

"Because there are so many of them, they are easily disturbed which means they can fly fairly close to visitors at the Nature Centre," Works, Parks and Recreation chief operating officer Bryce Hines said.

"There's also a fair amount of faeces being dropped into the Nature Centre which is being cleared daily by staff."

Mr Hines said staff would remain working at the Nature Centre. Animals kept at the centre would also remain, however they would be moved and monitored to keep them safe.

Flying foxes are a protected species and the State Government manages a "code of practice which helps when trying to move flying foxes to safer territory.

"The problem we have is that they're in a high-risk environment, so close to the public," Mr Hines said.

"For that reason, we'll be looking at ways we can move the flying foxes on in a way they aren't harmed.

"One of the challenges is that many of them are carrying young or are currently pregnant, so we'll have qualified flying fox specialists helping us on site. If they think the flying foxes are at risk of harm, all dispersal activity will stop."

Strobe lights, music and water are usually enough to discourage flying foxes from staying in a particular area.

"If they were anywhere else, we'd leave them there, but they're just too close to the urban population where they are. We don't want to put people at risk," Mr Hines said.

"There is a chance they could move to other high-risk areas, such as nearby schools. If that happens, we'll have to repeat the exercise in those areas. It can be quite a challenge."

flying fox colonies flying foxes ipswich council ipswich nature centre
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Council releases details on boundary survey

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council releases details on boundary survey

    Council News The council will ask the community to look at five models of representation

    • 31st Jan 2019 4:45 PM
    What PM's $15m stadium goal means for Springfield

    premium_icon What PM's $15m stadium goal means for Springfield

    Politics A lease will be signed for the Lions' to play for 50 years.

    • 31st Jan 2019 4:33 PM
    VIDEO: Ipswich pizza so big it barely fits out shop doorway

    premium_icon VIDEO: Ipswich pizza so big it barely fits out shop doorway

    Food & Entertainment Franchise tops sales for enormous pizza

    • 31st Jan 2019 4:09 PM
    Skin cancer rates a 'real cause of concern' in Ipswich

    premium_icon Skin cancer rates a 'real cause of concern' in Ipswich

    Health Revised sun safety guidelines have been introduced.

    • 31st Jan 2019 4:00 PM