Flying fox numbers increase at Nature Centre

The little red flying foxes are part of a colony in the Ipswich Nature Centre that is causing a health hazard. Picture: TRUDY BROWN/ file image

IPSWICH Nature Centre will remain closed this week, with a flying fox colony that has taken up residence at the visitor hot spot increasing in size over the weekend.

The centre closed last Friday, with council officers returning to the roost on Monday to reassess the colony.

More than 5000 flying foxes make the trees in the Nature Centre their home during migration.

There are three species of flying fox roosting in the park: Black flying fox Pteropus Alecto, Grey-headed flying fox Pterpopus poliocephalus and Little red flying fox Pteropus scapulatus.

Although only weighing 600g each, little reds roost in tight clumps which causes the branches to break.

The Council says it will reassess the situation again next Monday.

The resident animals will remain, however they may be moved from their usual enclosures and monitored to keep them safe.

Flying foxes are protected under the Queensland Nature Conservation Act 1992.

In recent months, flying foxes were found in nearby Queens Park with the Australian Bat Lyssavirus, which is potentially deadly to humans.

To manage the safety of visitors to the Ipswich Nature Centre, staff have implemented extra cleaning and maintenance.

The Ipswich Nature Centre was also forced to close for more than a month in February 2019 because of flying foxes.