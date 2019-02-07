Menu
Environment

Flying fox dispersal 'a waste of ratepayers’ money'

Hayden Johnson
by
7th Feb 2019 4:07 PM
A FLYING FOX expert believes Ipswich City Council's efforts to relocate bats from Queens Park will harm them.

Sue Morris has been involved with bat rescue and associated groups for several years.

She says the thousands of migratory bats nesting at Queens Park, which have shut down the Ipswich Nature Centre, are not unusual for this time of the year.

"Little red flying foxes have been in town on and off all summer, same as every year, and they're on their way out of town," she said.

"Little red flying foxes are not here in unusually large numbers."

She said the council's use of strobe lights, music and water to disperse the bats "do little more than distress native wildlife and other animals, and are largely a waste of ratepayers' money".

"Decades of research have shown that dispersed animals do not leave the local area, and usually either move only a few hundred metres away, or return to their original roost once the disturbance stops," she said.

"Animals will suffer; there are babies who cannot fly.

"Queens Park is also home to a maternity camp of vulnerable grey-headed and black flying foxes, who currently have babies too large to be carried, but too young to fly.

"Any attempts at a dispersal will see desperate mothers refusing to leave their young, trying to fly with heavy babies, or baby bats attempting to fly and being stranded or injured."

