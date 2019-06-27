Flyers welcome break being in the firing line

NETBALL: A two-week break from the Queensland Premier League competition is just what the Flyers ordered.

Although happy with her second-placed team's progress, senior player Melissa Beutel said a short rest provided time to recover and reflect.

"We are tracking very well,'' Beutel said.

"Every team will have a rough patch and I think we hit that last week, with injuries and illness. It showed in our close game against Underwood (the previous week).

"I feel that this break has come at the best time for us as a team to try and get on top of the niggles and come back fit and firing for the business end of the season.''

Despite the niggles, Beutel was pleased with her team's latest 53-31 win over Redlands.

"We tried some new combinations and worked on some set plays we have been working on at training,'' Beutel said. "So we walked away happy with our overall performance and being able to bring it back after finishing the first quarter one point down.

"They really pushed us the first half. We brought it back to six up at half time then ended winning by 22, which was a great all-round effort.''

Senior Ipswich Flyers player Melissa Beutel.

Beutel said the Flyers were in the firing line having only lost one of their first seven matches to defending champions Goodna.

"I think all the teams are going to come out gunning for us this end of the season as we are sitting second and seen to be a target,'' she said.

"We have to be ready for this every game from now on and really hit the ground running.''

Beutel said Tahlia Vandenberg was a standout in the Flyers' latest win.

"She went from wing defence in the first quarter to finish the game in goal shooter,'' Beutel said.

"With this transition you would normally expect time would be needed to settle but Tahlia just walked out there looking extremely confident and did the job.

"She was nailing her shots and combined so well with Chloe (Roberts) and Emilie (McInally) in the shooting circle.

"It's so great to have such a dynamic team that can play various rolls, and play them well.''

Standout performer: Tahlia Vanderberg

Looking ahead, Beutel said the Flyers had plenty to keep them focused when fixtures resume on July 11.

"We are made up of a great bunch of girls with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the game, which shows when we can make changes at either end of the court and still dominate,'' she said.

"We all back each other on and off the court and Nic (coach Nicole Grant) is great at keeping us accountable, on track and working hard at training to ensure we are in the best position to end the season on top.''

Beutel said the team planned a pool session and their own fitness programs during the short SEQ Queensland Cup recess.

"I have been carrying tendon issues in my foot and Kristy (Brennan) is overcoming a hip injury,'' she said.

"Again the break has come at the perfect time to rest these injuries.''

After their first win of the season, the Ipswich Vipers lost 60-33 to second-placed Carina in their latest SEQ Cup Pool B match.

State of play

QPL SEQ Cup: Rd 9 - July 11 (after two-week break): Ipswich Flyers v Pine Rivers, Goodna Sapphires v Redlands, Ipswich Vipers v Caboolture.

Rd 8 results: Ipswich Flyers def Redlands 53-31, Goodna Sapphires def Underwood Park 85-35, Carina def Ipswich Vipers 60-33.