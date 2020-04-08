Menu
Ipswich Flyers coach Nicole Grant.
Sport

Flyers rebuilding for more future success

David Lems
8th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
DEFENDING SEQ Cup champions Ipswich have lost considerable experience with the departure of Melissa Beutel, Selena Hirsch, Chloe Roberts and Charisma Tuupo.

However, head coach Nicole Grant was excited to secure Erin Ellis, a former Flyers player for if and when the 2020 season starts.

Ellis will be one of the team’s leaders, being an accomplished recruit.

Ipswich Flyers netballer Erin Ellis.
Joining her in defence will be new recruit Gabrielle Kropp - a standout at recent Flyers trials.

“In our shooting end we have two new very talented young recruits, Rayna Verrenkamp and Lusa-Laquane Segi,’’ Grant said.

“Both bring height into our shooting end.

“I am very excited to be bringing young talent into the Flyers team.

“It’s important to continue building the side for the future years.’’

The Flyers also have two new training partners in Allison Payne and Taylor Hudspith.

“The trials were very competitive and these players only just missed out in a spot in the starting line-up,’’ Grant said.

Flyers manager Mel de Kleyn returns after assisting the side last season.

“She has become so passionate about this team and offers support in a management, leadership and coaching capacity,’’ Grant said.

“We call her their netball mum. She sometimes shows even more passion on the sidelines then myself and some of the players.

“We have a really good friendship and understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses - which I feel contributes to our solid partnership.

“Mel’s daughters had both signed up to play netball this year after becoming so involved with the Flyers last year. We had our own little Junior Flyers squad last year, they had their own personalised supporters t-shirts.

Grant said the most satisfying aspect of winning last year’s grand final was watching the reactions of her players when the final whistle blew.

“I will remember that moment for many years to come,’’ she said.

“The team had worked so incredibly hard on their individual games and more importantly as a team, I still get a huge smile on my face when I think back to that night.’’

2020 QPL Flyers team: Meg Bowmaker, Tara Bramwell, Kirsty Brennan, Bridget Cumming, Erin Ellis, Abbey Gallagher, Gabrielle Kropp, Emilie McInally, Lusa-Laquane Segi, Skye Sippel, Tahlia Vandenberg, Rayna Verrenkamp.

Training partners: Allison Payne, Taylor Hudspith.

Coach: Nicole Grant. Manager: Mel de Kleyn.

