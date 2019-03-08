FLY-THROUGH: Detailed look at new CBD revealed

FUTURE: How the one-way Nicholas St, restaurants and new civic infrastructure will look when the city's long-awaited central business district is finished.

A PROMOTIONAL video has offered a glimpse of how the thriving civic heart of Ipswich will look when finished.

The animation is the most detailed peek to date at what the revitalised precinct will be like when completed in 2021.

The video begins at the river end of a reinstated Nicholas St - complete with pick-up and drop-off points - and takes viewers toward Brisbane St, highlighting revamped food and shopping areas along the way.

The new Ipswich Central Library, with its modern, eye-catching design, is tipped to be a standout feature.

At 6pm each day, automatic bollards will be activated, transforming the one-way road into a pedestrian-only entertainment zone.

Ipswich City Council Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said the video brought to life the vision for the CBD redevelopment.

"Projects of this scale can be hard to visualise but this video allows residents and business owners to see before their very eyes what the project is going to deliver for Ipswich," he said.

Fresh branding for the area, which will now be known as Nicholas St, and an updated timeline of works, were also released alongside the video.

This includes three distinctive features, with new branding to showcase the shopping, dining and entertainment buildings.

These include: Metro Ipswich Central; a retail, fashion, health and convenience shopping hub located directly across the street from the Bell St transport hub; Eats Ipswich Central; an on-street dining and cafe precinct next to Ipswich Central Library, overlooking Nicholas St; Venue Ipswich Central; an immersive and family-friendly entertainment area.

"An important part of the redevelopment project is attracting the right mix of businesses that complement the existing offering and enhance the area," Mr Chemello said.

"The fresh branding will help us to better tell the Ipswich CBD redevelopment story, particularly to businesses looking to join the new precinct."

Nicholas St roadworks are scheduled for completion by the end of this year, the new library should open in the first half of 2020 and the council administration centre in the second half of 2021.

Negotiations with potential future tenants are under way, with the reinstatement of Nicholas St also continuing.

In the coming months, tenders are expected to be awarded for the Ipswich City Council administration building, new library and civic space.