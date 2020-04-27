Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESUMED: The Australian Government has underwritten Fly Corporate’s regional flights.
RESUMED: The Australian Government has underwritten Fly Corporate’s regional flights.
News

Fly Corporate flights to and from Biloela resumed

Timothy Cox
27th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FLY Corporate flights between Brisbane and Biloela will resume next month.

An agreement between Fly Corporate and the Federal Government will ensure a minimum weekly flight schedule beginning on May 4.

Two return services will fly each week - one on Wednesdays and one on Fridays.

On both days, planes will leave Brisbane at 1.15pm and arrive in Biloela at 2.25pm.

Return flights will leave Biloela at 2.50pm and arrive in Brisbane at 4pm.

Because Fly Corporate may only sell 50 per cent of the seats on a plane, there will be just nine seats available per flight.

Fly Corporate CEO Andrew Major said: "We are very pleased regional communities can retain these vital air links. This program provides critical connectivity at a key time for regional Australia and positions regional airlines to rebuild their scheduled services to pre-pandemic levels upon resolution of the current crisis.

"We have undertaken a thorough review of our procedures to ensure that appropriate travel health measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for our passengers."

The Federal Government has underwritten the schedule, meaning every week it will pay Fly Corporate what it needs to break even for the flights.

Booking are now available and prices are unchanged.

airports biloela coronavirus covid 19 flights
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QT’s name and shame: 16 drink drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon QT’s name and shame: 16 drink drivers in Ipswich court

        News Each week The Queensland Times names people who have been caught for drink or drug driving.

        Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

        premium_icon Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

        Health More than 30 of the region’s confirmed patients no longer test positive to the...

        Gatton cops clear up confusion about essential travel

        premium_icon Gatton cops clear up confusion about essential travel

        Health If your travel is deemed non-essential, you could cop a $1334 fine.

        USQ offers free courses during health crisis

        premium_icon USQ offers free courses during health crisis

        News UpSkill is a suite of online mini courses which involve about 40 hours of learning...