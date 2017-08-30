Flu spike may be over but health warnings remain

THE state's influenza season appears to have peaked but Queensland Health still urges people to take active steps to help reduce the risk of influenza.

Queensland Health Communicable Diseases Branch medical director Dr Heidi Carroll said there were simple measures everyone could take to avoid catching or spreading influenza.

"Although the best defence is to be vaccinated, there are also practical steps we can all take that reduce the likelihood of catching or spreading the flu," she said.

"Steps such as staying at home when sick, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, washing hands, seeing a GP or calling a nurse for free on 13 HEALTH, and getting vaccinated all reduce the risk."

Queenslanders eligible for the government-funded influenza vaccine can access it from their doctor or immunisation provider.

Those eligible include:

Pregnant women during any stage of pregnancy

Persons 65 years of age or older

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander children aged 6 months to 5 years

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people 15 years of age or older

People six months of age or older who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications.

All other Queenslanders can obtain the influenza vaccination from their doctor, immunisation provider or some community pharmacies.

For more details, phone 13 HEALTH, your GP or immunisation provider.

Influenza numbers 2017

29,996 flu notifications

4554 new confirmed flu cases in the latest reporting week (August 21-27)

3225 public hospital admissions across the state 353 of those required intensive care.