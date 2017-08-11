Flu outbreak rife, more confirmed cases

HUNDREDS of Ipswich residents have been struck down by the flu in the past week.

Since August 3, 228 new cases of influenza have been confirmed across the West Moreton region, bringing the yearly total to 760.

The outbreak is part of a wider epidemic affecting Queensland.

Last week, there were just under 11,000 cases confirmed across the state.

That's now up to 14,463 cases.

The most common type has been influenza A, transmitted around the community through an infected person's cough or sneeze, or by touching infected surfaces.

A person who has influenza may be infectious 24 hours before infection and while the flu renders most in bed for a few days, it can be deadly.

Elderly people are among those most at risk.

Last week, 28 influenza sufferers were admitted to hospital intensive care units around the state.

Never too late for a vaccination

Vaccinations can purchased from GPs, an immunisation provider or a local pharmacist.

Are you eligible for a free vaccine?

pregnant women during any stage of pregnancy

people 65 years of age or older

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander children aged six months to five years

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people 15 years of age or older

people six months of age or older who have certain medical conditions which increase the risk of influenza disease complications.

