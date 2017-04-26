FLU OUTBREAK: More cases confirmed in Ipswich

IPSWICH is in the throes of a flu outbreak.

Since health authorities issued a warning for residents to organise vaccinations just two weeks ago, almost 20 more cases of influenza have been confirmed.

So far this year there have been 144 confirmed cases of influenza across the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service area which encompasses about 250,000 people.

In the neighbouring Metro South Hospital and Health Service area, which caters for about four times as many people, has recorded 711 cases of Influenza this year.

That's more than double the average figures for this time of the year in the Metro South area and nearing four times the average across Ipswich and surrounds.

Influenza is often mistaken for the common cold but is a fair more dangerous infection particularly for the young, elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The infection causes an average of 13,500 hospitalisations each year and more than 3,000 deaths, according to the Australian Federal Health Department.

Those eligible for government-funding vaccinations should organise an appointment with their doctor this week, health authorities say.

"The early symptoms of a cold or flu are similar, however while a cold can last seven to 10 days, the flu can last several weeks," Ms Noy said, earlier this month.

"The flu is highly contagious and the symptoms are more severe which often lead to more serious illnesses including pneumonia and hospitalisation.

"The most effective form of prevention is to ensure you have a flu vaccine now before winter starts because it takes two weeks for the vaccine to take effect."