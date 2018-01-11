Menu
Mayweather’s cheap ‘Me Too’ humble-brag

Popular boxer says 'you live and you learn' when asked about his domestic violence charges
by Hannah Withiam

FLOYD Mayweather's version of the #MeToo movement has to do with a confirmation of his wealth.

The undefeated boxer fumbled through a tone-deaf answer to a question about his take on the popularised hashtag, which has empowered women across the globe to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment.

Mayweather has been charged with domestic violence and battery on multiple occasions against different women.

"The who?" Mayweather responded to a question about the movement in an interview with Men's Health magazine published Wednesday, framed around the launch of his new business venture, "Mayweather Boxing + Fitness."

"When you say, 'Me too' … when somebody is like, 'I got a Rolls Royce, I be like, 'Me too," Mayweather continued.

"When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, 'Me too. I got two. Me too."

Floyd’s response is going viral.
The 40-year-old fighter, who is worth roughly $440 million after his win over Conor McGregor in August earned him an extra $100 million, claimed he hadn't heard of the recent wave of confessions from sexual assault victims when told this situation was "very different."

"Well, I didn't know!" he said.

"My 'Me Too' movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I'm like, 'Me too.' Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, 'I made a billion dollars, me too.'"

Being generous, perhaps he could have been thinking of Pharrell Williams' 2009 song, "Mr. Me Too." But Mayweather caught himself once the interviewer asked him about his "sensitive side," denouncing sexual harassment in his own words.

Floyd is a big reader of Men’s Wealth... errr Men’s Health.
"Of course. I mean, you live and you learn," Mayweather said.

"I think everyone, if you're in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don't think it's cool at all."

In addition to his criminal history, Mayweather has made appalling comments about assault against women before, most recently referring to President Trump's "grab them by the p****" line as how a "real man" talks.

"Real men speak like, 'Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.' Right?"

Mayweather said in September in reference to the video of Trump that went viral before the 2016 presidential election, which Trump justified as "locker room talk."

"So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. 'I'm the man, you know what I'm saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p****. And?"

