Flourishing arts scene puts city on the map

IPSWICH has been blessed in the past with many people who have contributed to the musical culture of our city.

Two such people were Nancy Jones (nee White) and Thelma Larter (nee March). Their remarkable talents in music and song commenced to show their abilities in the early stages of their lives.

This program records that in November 1930 they presented a classical concert (piano and vocal) when they had as their tutor Mrs Ponti.

In a writeup in the Queensland Times regarding the November recital, it was stated: "Scenes of enthusiasm unpresented at even the most successful musical evenings in Ipswich marked the White Marsh Classical Recital in the town hall on November 28, 1930."

Several ovations were accorded the young ladies who were recalled for encores.

Nancy and Thelma had contributed piano duets on two pianos, piano solos while Thelma entertained the audience with her wonderful singing.

Following their appearance, they were literally showered with floral tributes and gifts until the stage resembled a fairy bower.

Unfortunately, governor Sir John Goodwin and Lady Goodwin and the Chief Justice of Queensland, Sir James Blair, and Lady Blair were unable to attend, but on hand to listen and thoroughly enjoy the performance were the lord mayor and lady mayoress of Brisbane W.A. Jolly and Mrs Jolly and the mayor of Ipswich O. Perry and Mrs Perry.

Nancy and Thelma were immersed in music all their lives, not only as performers but in teaching, appearing at charity concerts, being church organists, conductors of choirs and such like.

Those associated with Nancy and Thelma must surely have praised them for their devotion and dedication to the many contributions over many years in the activities of our city.

WORLD WAR I DISPLAY

The Ipswich at War and the Home Front 1914-18 display was officially opened in Ipswich on April 30, 2018, at the Ipswich Historical Heritage Centre.

Visitors to the display of photos, uniforms, honour boards, and other items of historical interest regarding World War I were welcomed by the president of the Historical Society, Hugh Taylor.

Re-dedication of the honour boards was conducted in a deep and sincere service by the Reverend Peter Woodward.

Unfortunately, the director of the Australian Light Horse Association was unable to attend but Louise Kear, archivist of the Australian Red Cross Association, provided an interesting background of how Red Cross was formed and the many ways this organisation gave its time in supporting soldiers, sailors and nurses who served so valiantly throughout the horrors of "The Great War".

Members of the Amberley Brass Band entertained with music popular during that period.

The project was proudly supported by the Queensland Government and all others who contributed to the display should also be thanked for their contributions.

This wonderful display can be viewed at the Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd. Opening times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-2pm or on the second or fourth Sunday each month, 10am-2pm.

Admission is adults $5 and children gain free entrance.

Dr Flynn and staff of St. Mary's Hospital in 1910.

DR. FLYNN'S HOSPITAL

On May 1, 1906, betwwen 600 and 700 people attended the official opening of Dr Flynn's St. Mary's Hospital Ipswich.

The hospital had been designed by architect H.E. Wyman and was built by Con Madden with sub-contractors being C. Cuthbert, H. Callow and J. Cuthbert. Its location was at the corner of Roderick and Murphy sts.

The hospital was advertised as being for medical surgical and midwifery patients under the care of its own medical attendants.

Containing 20 rooms and providing accommodation for 12 patients, the hospital was in charge of nurse Isambert (matron) and nurse England, both of whom were members of the Australian Trained Nurses Association.

The Roderick St entrance gave access to the visitor's room, the front hall and wards while the operating theatre room and dispensary could be accessed from Murphy St.

There were also a servant's room, kitchen, storeroom and two bathrooms, the walls of the operation theatre being lined and sealed with Wunderlich steel.

Advertisement for staff St. Mary's Hospital.

AUSTRALIAN FILM

Charles Chauvel's film Jedda could be the film to put Australia on the cinema map the Darwin correspondent of the London Times newspaper wrote in its pages during January 1955.

"It is the best Australian film yet produced and is full of action and at its premier in Darwin made even the tough people of the North bring out their handkerchiefs.

"Robert Tudawali, an Aboriginal of the Tiwi tribe, is outstanding even among what is apparently a race of natural actors."

DRESS REFORM

Councillor A.J. Loveday was the first man in the West Moreton to adopt modern dress reform at a council meeting in January 1949.

Mr Loveday, at a Rosewood Council meeting, dressed in shorts, shirt, shoes and short socks.