REVEALED: Flour Mill auction surprise for bidders

Ben Walker of iThink Property Ipswich is selling the Old Flour Mill in the Top of Town.

THE 'bidding war' for the Old Flour Mill expected to play out at auction last week didn't go as planned.

Four people had registered to bid but at the last minute the seller withdrew the property, based on advice from his financier.

While the auction didn't go ahead, iThink real estate agent Ben Walker said he had already received one offer.

"We're waiting on two more offers to arrive this week and then we can present those to the owner," Mr Walker said.

The four registered bidders included potential buyers from Ipswich, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Newcastle, in New South Wales.

The auction was to be the second time the historic Flour Mill was put under the hammer.

In August the property was passed in at $950,000.

The old mill, built in 1901 for the Ipswich Milling Company, has been heritage listed since 1992.