FLOODS: What to do with your used sandbags

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has asked people not to return sandbags used during the floods to SES depots.

"We do not collect or recycle sandbags or tarps. If the tarps are too big to dispose of in your bin, you can drop them to your nearest depot and SES can dispose of them," a QFES spokesperson said on their Facebook page.

"Those trusty sandbags have helped out many of you in the past few weeks but now it is time to say goodbye… we ask that you do not return them to SES depots as they are not collected or recycled."

During the floods at the end of last month council set up three sites for locals to pick up sandbags to protect their homes and businesses.

Volunteers shovelled more than 50 tonnes of sand to make the sandbags as waters rose around Ipswich.

Ipswich Council also encouraged residents to either dispose of the bags in the bin or to use the sand as top soil in their gardens.

"Bags can be disposed of in normal household waste wheelie bins," an Ipswich council spokesperson said.

"Sand supplied during the recent rain event was washed river sand and is suitable for use in gardens or as top soil."

The QFES asked that the sandbags and any tarps residents did not need anymore be thrown in the bin.

"If you have a sandbag you no longer require please empty the contents into your garden and dispose of the bag in your rubbish bin," the spokesperson said.

"Similarly, if you have a tarp that you no longer require, please dispose of it in your rubbish bin, or if it is too large for your bin, you can return it to your nearest SES depot and they will arrange for it to be appropriately disposed of."