JBS Dinmore. Workers have been stood down for a week during Easter due to a cattle shortage and the need to conduct repairs. Picture NRM
News

Floods blamed for Ipswich meat worker stand down

Andrew Korner
26th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
About 1100 meat workers at the JBS facility at Dinmore will be stood down for a week due to problems with cattle supplies due to flooding.

A worker contacted the Queensland Times anonymously on Friday after the workers were notified of the plan on Thursday.

It is understood the JBS Dinmore plant will use the down time to fix a boiler at the site.

The worker told the QT that some workers in the kill floor and boning room would have to take the time off without pay as they did not have any annual leave remaining.

He said the timing was unfortunate for some workers, with Easter fast approaching.

“Monday is the last day we’ll be working, then it is seven days off,” he said.

Australian Meat Industry Employees Union representative Keith Haslam said JBS had little choice but to sit workers out over Easter.

Australian Meat Industry Employees Union representative Keith Haslam.
“We are dealing with floods at the moment,” he said.

“Saleyards are not operating, and trucks cannot get through. They are struggling for numbers and there is also a problem with a cooker there at Dinmore.

“With any luck the water will come down by next week and they will be back on track.”

Mr Haslam said he was aware that some workers did not have any annual leave left in the bank.

“It is tough but most meatworks are doing it tough at the moment,” he said.

JBS Dinmore has been contacted for comment.

