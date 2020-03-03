Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Twenty people will be rescued today after becoming trapped in the Tanami Desert due to flooding. Note; picture is from 2017 during a flooding period in the Tanami Desert
Twenty people will be rescued today after becoming trapped in the Tanami Desert due to flooding. Note; picture is from 2017 during a flooding period in the Tanami Desert
Weather

Flooding traps people in the desert

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Mar 2020 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY people are stranded in the Tanami Desert due to flooding from heavy rains brought on by ex-Cyclone Esther.

The two groups both on the Tanami Hwy spent the night stuck with their car as the rising flood waters trapped cars.

Southern Watch Commander Senior Sergeant Darryl Kerr said there was a group of 16 people and two kids in three cars stranded on the Tanami Hwy at the turn-off to Lajamanu.

He said not far away from that group was another car trapped on the Hwy between two flooded waterways.

Police are heading out to the two locations in a helicopter to assess the situation and evacuate them this morning.

More Stories

Show More
flooding northern territory outback weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STREAM ENDED: Ipswich City Council Division 1 candidate debate

        premium_icon STREAM ENDED: Ipswich City Council Division 1 candidate...

        News We livestreamed the Division 1 QT forum. Be sure to catch the Division 2 livestream at 6.15pm on Tuesday.

        LNP announces candidate for Bundamba by-election

        premium_icon LNP announces candidate for Bundamba by-election

        News The former Australian Army soldier also ran in the 2019 federal election.

        Tully still undecided on council election run

        premium_icon Tully still undecided on council election run

        News He has until midday tomorrow to make a decision.

        Passionate educator following her father's lead

        premium_icon Passionate educator following her father's lead

        Education She’s taught all over the world and now calls Springfield home.