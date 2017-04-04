Flooded Ipswich families in line for $900 relief payments

Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements are available in the days immediately following a natural disaster for people who are unable to meet their immediate essential needs.

FLOOD affected families who have lost food, clothing or medical supplies could be eligible for up to $900 in government aid.

Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements are available in the days immediately following a natural disaster for people who are unable to meet their immediate essential needs for temporary accommodation, food, essential clothing and medication.

Payments are not means tested and eligible applicants will be paid $180 for individuals and up to $900 for a family of five or more.

Minister for Justice Michael Keenan said even though the threat of Tropical Cyclone Debbie had passed, ongoing assessments had shown communities needed additional support to help with their immediate and long-term recovery efforts.

"Through the NDRRA, we can ensure that affected communities are able to recover from natural disasters as quickly as possible, including through the restoration of damaged infrastructure," Mr Keenan said.

Ipswich and Somerset local government areas as well as Banana, Central Highlands, Gympie, Moreton Bay, Noosa, North Burnett and Sunshine Coast will have help with the costs of repairing damage to essential infrastructure as quickly as possible.

The loss of power is not an eligibility criterion for access to immediate hardship assistance.