Flood watch cancelled as intense system stays off-shore

The Bureau of Meterology has cancelled a flood watch for parts of Ipswich. Pic: file photo

A FLOOD watch has been cancelled for parts of Ipswich following the easing of a severe weather system that was expected to dump up to 250mm across parts of the south east.

The Bureau of Meteorology first issued the watch notice on Sunday evening in response to a deepening low that developed off the Central Queensland coast.

As of 10am Monday, the low reportedly sat about 90 kilometres east off the coast of Fraser Island.

Authorities initially feared the system would bring life-threatening flash-flooding to the Wide Bay, Burnett and South East Coast across Monday.

They said intense rainfall was forecast to impact coastal catchments between Central Queensland and the New South Wales border, reaching west to Darling Downs.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed the severe weather system is expected to stay offshore as it moves further south. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

Residents living near Lockyer, Laidley and Warrill Creeks were also warned to monitor the situation.

Addressing the media on Monday, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the dangerous conditions had since eased, with the system now expected to remain offshore.

“The system that we had feared would move across the coast has instead moved further away and continues to drift further away,” he said.

“We expect the weather situation to continue to ease but it will continue to be wet, particularly along the south east coast.”

The latest cancellation will likely bring some relief to Ipswich residents, many of whom faced the possibility of flooded properties after parts of the city copped more than 150mm of rain less than two weeks ago.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the flood watch warning would, however, remain in place for some areas despite the expected period for intense rainfall having passed.

“This is mainly due to the fact that we have a lot of saturated catchments around south east Queensland,” the spokesman said.

One Mile Bridge flooded following heavy rainfall last month. Picture: Simon Stevens

“Although the heavy rain risk is starting to diminish, a lot of our catchments are very saturated and will respond quite quickly to any further rainfall over the next 24 hours.”

He said the “slow-moving” system was heading south toward the Sunshine Coast.

He confirmed the system would have less of an impact than what was first expected, though localised rainfall for most parts were still expected.

Ipswich is forecast to receive between 35-60mm rainfall on Monday and up to 20mm on Tuesday.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks

Pine and Caboolture Rivers

Upper Brisbane River

Logan and Albert Rivers

Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks

Catchments removed from the previous Flood Watch: Dawson and Don Rivers, Calliope River, Boyne River, Baffle Creek, Kolan River, Burnett River, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers, Mary River, Lower Brisbane River (Bremer River, Lockyer, Laidley and Warrill Creeks), Condamine Rivers.