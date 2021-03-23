Flood warning for Bremer River, local creeks

Flood warnings have been issued for the Bremer River and local creeks as rain continues to lash Ipswich.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate flood warning for the Bremer River and Warrill Creek as rain continues to lash Ipswich.

Minor to moderate flooding is expected at Amberley, Rosewood, Five Mile Bridge, Laidley and Harrisville with river levels rising in the Bremer and Lockyer, Laidley and Warrill creeks.

Rainfall totals between 70-105mm have been recorded since 9am Monday after heavy rainfall in the catchment over the past two days.

The bureau is forecasting more rain for the rest of Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Moderate flooding is expected along the Bremer River and Warrill Creek according to the bureau.

The Bremer River at Rosewood is at 3.06m and rising as of Tuesday morning and it is likely to exceed minor flood level (4m) by Tuesday afternoon.

At Five Mile Bridge, the Bremer may reach the minor flood level (3.5m) by Tuesday afternoon and at Walloon it is at 2.18m and rising.

The Bremer at Walloon may exceed minor food level (5m) by Tuesday afternoon.

Warrill Creek at Harrisville is at 3.9m and rising with minor flooding, the bureau reports, and it is expected to exceed moderate flood level (4m) by Tuesday morning.

Warrill Creek at Amberley is at 3.24m and rising and is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4m) by Tuesday morning and may reach moderate flood level (5.5m) by Tuesday afternoon.

Minor flooding is expected along the Lockyer and Laidley creeks.

Laidley Creek is expected to exceed the minor flood level (5m) by Tuesday morning.

Authorities are urging people at this time to remember if it’s flooded, forget it.

For assistance call the SES on 132 500 and life threatening emergencies call 000 immediately.

The bureau will issue the next warning by 3pm.



In the 24 hours up to 9am Tuesday, 57mm fell in Churchill, 60mm in Redbank Plains, 78 in Spring Mountain, 56mm in Bundamba, 58mm in Collingwood Park and 94mm in South Ripley.

