Flood victims waiting on dam operators’ next move

IPSWICH victims of the 2011 flood are anxiously awaiting the next move of Sunwater and Seqwater after both water authorities lodged a Notice of Intention to appeal on the class action judgment.

The New South Wales Supreme court ruled in December the State Government and the dam operators failed to manage its dams properly during the January 2011 flood disaster.

The court is set to further consider the case today.

While the State Government has not appealed the decision, both Sunwater and Seqwater lodged a notice of intention to appeal.

Goodna flood victim Frank Beaumont said he hoped they would choose not to go ahead with their appeal.

“I hope to think that Sunwater and Seqwater have had a good think about what their actions should be and that their actions should be not to appeal and give us some closure in allowing the flood victims to at least an itemised claim,” he said.

“Just tell the court, ‘okay we’ve been found guilty, we will take responsibility of the courts decision and we’re not going to appeal as the state government stated they would not.”

“We’re living in poverty because of the fact it cost us so much of our money to rebuild, because not only did Seqwater, Sunwater and the state government fail to manage the water correctly. “

Both Seqwater and Sunwater said no formal decision had been made and they were reviewing the judgment and considering their options before the case is further considered by the courts today.