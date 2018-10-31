Flood victims get big win

AFTER years of battling with insurance companies, renovations and the garden, Alex and Liliana Christie have a reason to smile, after they scored $2500 thanks to The Queensland Times and the shop local City Pride campaign.

It was a purchase of some plants for their garden at participating business North Tivoli Nursery that got them an entry form, and their name came out of the barrel.

The couple plans to spend some of the money on a new water pump for the garden, and Alex will be looking sharp with some new clothes.

"We got some plants at the nursery to make our garden looking better after the recent drought," Liliana said. "We lost all our plants in the flood, and it's taken a long time to recover. Thankfully this rain has improved things a bit."

"We'll get there," Alex said, who witnessed his home take a beating from the floods seven years ago. "There's other people worse off than us."

The couple has lived in Ipswich for the past 30 years, and Liliana moved here from Chile for a better life when she was just 12 years old.

"I love everything about Ipswich, it's our town," she said.

Any products or services bought at participating businesses in October will make you eligible to get in the draw for the chance to share in the $10,000 in prizes, and with two down, there is still the big one to come where someone is going to win $5000.

To be in the draw, just ask for an entry form at one of over 50 local businesses who display the City Pride signage, then get your entry to The Queensland Times, at 260 Brisbane St in West Ipswich. Alternatively drop your entry into the barrel at Brassall Shopping Centre.

Queensland Times general manager David Box said the campaign was an important driver for local business.

"Small business is not only the heart of our economy in Ipswich, but the number one driver of our nation's economy," he said.

He also said the City Pride campaign wouldn't be possible without the support of foundation partners St. Andrews Ipswich Private Hospital and University of Southern Queensland, plus sponsor Brassall Shopping Centre.

There is still $5000 to be won, so get your entries in.