Flood victims' experiences to help prepare for future floods

Lowood residents are among those called to share their opinions.

CHANGES to the way councils prepare for future major flooding events and help communities recover could be based on flood victims' experiences.

Somerset residents are encouraged to share their views about increasing public awareness and responsiveness to flood risk and the types of options residents would like considered.

Somerset Regional Council and state government have been working on a long-term plan to manage the impact of floods and improve community safety and resilience within the Brisbane River Catchment.

It comes as flood-ravaged communities in Fernvale, Esk, Lowood, Laidley and Toogoolawah were cut off for weeks after the 2011 floods and some families said they went without food and questions answered.

Many flood victims in the Somerset region complained they felt abondened as the recovery attention turned to Ipswich and Brisbane.

Following the flooding disaster, the Brisbane River Catchment Flood study was released in May 2017.

It's being used to develop the Brisbane River Strategic Floodplain Management Plan to enable the state government and local governments to coordinate planning, preparation and response to a variety of flood events that may impact communicates in the future.

From now until September 14, residents are being encouraged to complete a short online survey and share their views.

The responses will be used to inform options being developed for the draft Strategic Floodplain Management Plan.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the Brisbane River Catchment Flood Study was the most comprehensive of its kind undertaken in Australia.

"The flood study area includes part of the Brisbane River catchment, with a focus on flooding events downstream of Wivenhoe Dam including the Brisbane River, Lockyer Creek and the Bremer River System,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We want Somerset residents to take this opportunity to have their say and complete the short survey so their feedback can be considered.”

For more information and to complete the survey, before September 14 visit www.qldreconstruction.

org.au/BRCFS.

The state government together with Somerset Council officers will be available to discuss the Brisbane River Catchment project at the Fernvale Markets (1605 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale) on Sunday September 3 from 7am to noon.