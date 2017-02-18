Flood victim dad jailed for trafficking ice

A LAIDLEY father, who sought "refuge" in amphetamines following the devastating Grantham floods, has been jailed for drug trafficking.

Brett Ian Chalker, 35, will now spend at least the first year of his newborn baby's life behind bars.

The father of four pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday to trafficking in a dangerous drug and eight other related offences.

At the height of his offending he was sourcing amphetamines from three suppliers and on-selling to seven customers.

A search of his mobile phones revealed hundreds of text messages referencing street level deals.

The court heard that despite his significant criminal history, Chalker had never served jail time.

He was on probation and bail during the trafficking period and given immediate parole for other offences late last year.

More recently, he was said to have made efforts at rehabilitation and was rebuilding his post-flood life by working as a handyman around the Laidley area and caring for his family who were in court to support him.

Justice John Byrne said Chalker needed to learn to stay away from drugs in hard times.

"When significant stressors come to your life as they did with the Grantham floods, your tendency is to take refuge in methylamphetamine." Justice Byrne said

"It is not logical - you must realise that methylamphetamine does not make your life better, it makes it worse."

"You will be in custody for some time - this will give you the opportunity to participate in programs which will assist you to live your life free from drugs."

Chalker was sentenced to a total of four years in jail. He will be eligible to apply for parole on June 16, 2018.

