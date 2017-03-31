Flood today, back on greens tomorrow

ON a high after a terrific week, Sandy Gallop Golf Club manager Matthew Clayton was confident other players could enjoy the Churchill course this weekend.

Despite floodwaters still rising, Clayton said preparations before the heavy rain should ensure the Lobb Street club makes a quick recovery when the water recedes.

The main concern was keeping water out of the clubhouse.

"We've sandbagged the doors in case it gets up to where they thought it would,'' Clayton said. "But at this stage it's looking not too bad.

"So far, it's up level with the putting greens.''

Only last weekend, Clayton won his first club championships on the course.

On Wednesday, he shot an unofficial course record 66 on the 18 hole course.

Today though, he was watching how far the flood waters rose with the Bremer River expected to peak this afternoon.

Having started his manager's role in 2016, Clayton wasn't at Sandy Gallop during the 2011 floods.

"It's the highest I've seen it since I've been there,'' he said, having also just returned from holidays.

However, with experienced course owner Brett Lawton having been through a number of wet weather events, Clayton was confident all would be fine at the popular Ipswich course.

"The way it's looking at this stage, once it starts to drop late this afternoon, if we can get out there and clean up the greens they'll be right to have a hit tomorrow,'' Clayton said.