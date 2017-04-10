Flood support on offer

THE Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has set up a mobile office in the Scenic Rim to assist primary producers who may have been affected by ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie and the associated flooding.

The mobile office will be at the site of the Kerry Memorial Hall, about 40 minutes outside Boonah, today between 9.30am and 4.30pm and tomorrow between 9am and 4pm.

Operating hours may vary depending on demand.

DAF and QRAA staff will be in the mobile office and can assist with recovery advice including financial assistance.

For more information on recovery assistance visit daf.qld.gov.au