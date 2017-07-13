Flood-prone Ipswich daycare centre in CCC spotlight

Every month the children of the Kaleidoscope Kids daycare centre are required to take part in an unusual, and some might say unnerving, drill.

Under the supervision of carers, the dozens of youngsters leave the Ipswich centre while clinging to a long rope and walk up a nearby hill in a line.

The exercise is part of a special council-required "flood escape plan", as the centre is built on land considered so flood-prone that there has to be a special evacuation procedure.

The council's approval of the centre is at odds with the "community use code" and serves as an example of the swirling undercurrents at play between the council and developers seeking to exploit greenfield sites worth millions of dollars in the semi-rural shire.

Some of these undercurrents have been the subject of a probe by Queensland's anti-corruption watchdog, the Crime and Corruption Commission. Its Operation Belcarra is investigating the integrity of local government during last year's elections.

