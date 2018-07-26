Flood preparation starts with early warning sirens

TWO flood prone rural communities will start preparing for the wet season early.

Flood Early Warning System sirens at Fernvale and Lowood will be tested next week as Somerset Regional Council prepares for potentially similar floods to the 2011 event.

The sirens, installed at Schmidt Rd, Fernvale and Lindemans Rad, Lowood, will be tested on Tuesday, 31 July between 3pm and 4pm.

The warning sirens were installed after previous flood events in the Somerset region and have been designed to provide warning to residents during flood events that there may be a need to evacuate.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said residents may hear the activation of the sirens multiple times throughout the allocated hour time frame.

"The sirens will be tested as part of routine maintenance checks and there is no reason for residents to be alarmed or concerned when the sirens are activated on 31 July," Cr Lehmann said.

"In the event of an emergency the flood siren will sound for five continuous minutes and residents are encouraged to seek more information from emergency service personnel to make an informed decision about their circumstances." It comes as Somerset Regional Council was given $138,000 in State and Federal funding to implement flood studies for the five major townships.

Cr Lehmann the funding would be used to update flood information for Esk, Fernvale, Kilcoy, Lowood and Toogoolawah.

"Over the next year we will develop our flood plans for our main towns at an expected cost of $230,000," Cr Lehmann said.

"Having the best possible flood information was a key recommendation of the Queensland Floods Commission of Inquiry along with upgrading our ability to respond to and withstand natural disasters."

See disaster.qld.gov.au or phone the council on on 5424 4000 for information.