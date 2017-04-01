Flood not likely to upset Colleges Crossing plans

CONFIDENT: Wayne Wendt says major silt and soil deposits not likely to have been dumped in Colleges Crossing after recent flood.

THE IMPACT of this week's floods won't stop Ipswich City Council going ahead with its $250,000 upgrade of Colleges Crossing.

Division 5 councillor Wayne Wendt said that while Colleges Crossing was expected to be close for several days and possibly a week.

But he added it was not anticipated that extra silt and soil would have been washed into the lagoon areas as it was in more major flood events such as 2011 and 2013.

"We were going to dredge out about 20,000 cubic metres of silt and soil in the lagoon area, but this flood shouldn't affect that at all,” Cr Wendt said.

"It (the flood water) is over the bridge there but as far as I know everything has built to be flood resilient and I don't think there will be too many concerns at all to be honest.”

"So we will probably continue with those plans.

"Ipswich City Council has always taken the view that floods are unpreventable and they happen on occasions.

"If we didn't add assets to our river banks like River Heart (Parklands) and Colleges Crossing they would be desolate places where people wouldn't go.”

The council will provide additional car parks and put in concrete paths as part of its Colleges Crossing upgrade.