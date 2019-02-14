New basin reduces flooding risk to city's low-lying areas

Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer, chief operating officer of infrastructure services Tony Dileo, Naric Civil director Richard Probert, and council chief operating officer for works, parks and recreation Bryce Hines inspect the new detention basin at Limestone Park.

Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer, chief operating officer of infrastructure services Tony Dileo, Naric Civil director Richard Probert, and council chief operating officer for works, parks and recreation Bryce Hines inspect the new detention basin at Limestone Park.

A THREE-month project to reduce the risk of flooding in the Ipswich CBD has come with the added bonus of upgraded sporting fields.

Ipswich City Council's newly appointed CEO David Farmer officially announced the completion of the Limestone Park detention basin yesterday.

In October last year, the council embarked on a $2.1million project involving the complete excavation of a sporting oval off Griffith Rd.

More than 2km of subsoil drainage was laid down, with 6000 cubic metres of topsoil and sand laid down underneath a new irrigation system and new turf for what now appears to be a sporting field.

In his first official duty as CEO, Mr Farmer said the key to the detention basin was the new embankment constructed at the bottom end of the basin.

Effectively acting as a dam wall, the bank will help protect the nearby medical precinct and low-lying parts of Ipswich's CBD from flooding.

Ipswich City Council chief operating officer Bryce Hines and CEO David Farmer inspect the new detention basin at Limestone Park.

"This has been created to slow the flow of water to areas susceptible to flash flooding," Mr Farmer said.

"It is important to note that it won't resolve the overall flooding risk in Ipswich, but it is another small piece that will have an impact."

Works Parks and Recreation chief operating officer Bryce Hines said the detention basin could hold up to 25ML of water, protecting about 100 medical practices downstream from most flash flooding events where large volumes of water flow down from Limestone Park.

It will store storm water for a limited time, releasing it slowly via a small outflow at the lowest point.

"It is designed not to spill for anything up to a Q100 flood event," Mr Hines said.

"The key point to this is that it doesn't prevent inundation but it does increase resilience."

Ipswich City Council has recently constructed similar detention basins at Redbank Plains, Blackstone, Marburg and Rosewood.

Construction was carried out by Dinmore-based contractor Naric Civil.