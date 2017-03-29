FLOOD HOTSPOTS: Where to avoid in heavy rain

FLASH flooding forecast across the south-east has prompted councils to open depots, offering residents sandbags to prepare for the coming downpour.

In the latest warning the Bureau of Meteorology has warned Ipswich could receive up to 200mm of rain over two days.

The heavy falls are likely to cause flash flooding in low lying areas and an Ipswich storm chaser has joined authorities in warning residents not to be complacent.

Dan Keogh has been watching the weather system slowly track south after Tropical Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast and become a low.

He looks directly at weather modelling from different agencies and said the predictions are rapidly changing.

"It looks like the rain might hit Friday and last into early Saturday," Mr Keogh said.

"We've been expecting Ipswich and the south-east to be affected by the aftermath of Debbie because that's been in the modelling for weeks now."

>>Storms, flash flooding may hit Ipswich after cyclone

Mr Keogh expects the usual roads at Goodna will go underwater as well as others around Ipswich including the Coles car park in the CBD which experienced flash flooding during a recent storm.

He warned people not to park their cars in low lying areas during the coming days.

>>Scroll down for interactive flood prone roads map

Some of the flood prone areas in Ipswich CBD include;

King Edward and Marsden Pde, when the Bremer River reaches 5.5m

Lobb St at One Mile

The bridge near Bremer High School

Callaghan and Jacaranda Sts, East Ipswich

Brisbane Rd at Booval

More info from State Government here.