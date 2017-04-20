26°
Flood damage costs to exceed $40m

20th Apr 2017 11:10 AM
HIT HARD: Scenic Rim SES local controller Jeff McConnell, Cr Rick Stanfield and Fire and Rescue station officer Peter Gyory at the Teviot Brook crossing at Coulson, which floods regularly.
HIT HARD: Scenic Rim SES local controller Jeff McConnell, Cr Rick Stanfield and Fire and Rescue station officer Peter Gyory at the Teviot Brook crossing at Coulson, which floods regularly.

THE damage bill from flooding caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie is expected to exceed $40 million in the Scenic Rim.

Mayor Greg Christensen said the council was carrying out urgent repairs on critical road infrastructure. Large areas of the Scenic Rim were affected by flooding, with farmers also experiencing massive crop losses.

"This disaster event caused significant damage to parts of our road and bridge network, particularly our gravel roads and the shoulders of our sealed roads," Cr Christensen said.

"Initial estimates are the damage bill will exceed $40 million and it will take us some time to rebuild.

"To put this into a financial context, our budget for road and bridge maintenance and improvement in 2016-17 was $31.4 million.

"I'm asking the Scenic Rim community for its patience and understanding as council undertakes urgent restoration works to key road infrastructure and as we roll out a longer term program of reconstruction across the region."

Parts of the Scenic Rim have been officially disaster declared, making the region eligible for reconstruction assistance under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Cr Christensen said while all roads and bridges would be repaired, the process would take at least 18 months.

"All identified reconstruction projects need to be assessed and documented to ensure these meet the NDRRA funding criteria which is designed to deliver transparency and value for money for taxpayers," he said.

"The good news is that council has the experience of several years of restoration projects delivered under the NDRRA framework following the disaster events of 2010-11, 2012 and 2013."

Topics:  flood damage qt country scenic rim

