Flood class action compensation win

The Queensland Government has been ordered to pay 20 per cent of the compensation owed to victims of the 2011 floods following one of Australia's largest class actions.

Goodna resident Frank Beaumont was relieved to hear the news about the court's decision to hold the government to account and said he hoped to be compensated sooner rather than later.

"It is start in the right direction - I'm happy," he said.

"We shouldn't even have flooded, they've been found guilty twice and now they've been found guilty in the class action.

"This case is moving at a snails pace so hopefully it will be over soon."

Principal at Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, Rebecca Gilsenan said it was pleased with the court's decision.

"Today the Court has found that the State Government and its entities, Seqwater and SunWater, all share responsibility for the negligent operation of Wivenhoe and Somerset Dams in January 2011," she said.

"The Court has found that liability will be split as follows: 50% to Seqwater, 30% to SunWater and 20% to the State Government.

"We are pleased that the Court has rejected the State's position that it was responsible for less than 1% of the damage caused by the 2011 flood.

"This was an unacceptable position and we welcome that the Court has recognised this also.

"The State Government has accepted the November ruling and announced that it would not appeal the decision.

"This decision paves the way for the State Government to settle this matter and to pay our clients the compensation they deserve.

"We urge the State to now move on this matter urgently."

