Flights delayed after Brisbane Airport systems shut down (7 News)
Travel

Flights delayed after Brisbane Airport systems shut down

by Shiloh Payne
24th May 2021 10:22 AM
Brisbane Domestic Airport is experiencing delays after an "interruption" to the terminal's power.

The interruption happened around 7.30am and impacted the entire terminal, including baggage, security and check-in, Brisbane Airport spokeswoman Rachel Bronish said.

There are reports the systems were down for more than 35 minutes.

 

"We always encourage people to check in with their airline in case there are any delays," she said.

"There's a pretty big team on the ground making sure they're moving through."

She said queues were starting to clear after the interruption.

"There are potential delays, I think we've worked through most of it at the moment, our busiest period is usually between 6am and 8am," she said.

Some flights were experiencing residual delays of up to 15 minutes.

 

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Flights delayed after Brisbane Airport systems shut down

